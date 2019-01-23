Home

Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Royal Oaks Retirement Community
Helen E. Robison Obituary

Helen E. Robison

April 9, 1918-January 10, 2019

SUN CITY, AZ-Helen Elizabeth Harvey Robison passed away on January 10, 2019, in Sun City, Arizona. She was born on April 9, 1918 in Adams County, Illinois, near Quincy, Illinois, to William G. and Era Turner Harvey.

She attended a one-room schoolhouse for eight years, and graduated from Quincy High School. She attended Western Illinois University at Macomb, Illinois. She taught school for several years, and after a hiatus to raise a family, she resumed teaching later in life, finishing her career by teaching first grade at Colona, Illinois for 11 years.

She married Dean Cooke Robison on February 25, 1944 in Newark, Delaware, before he was shipped overseas to fight in the war.

She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Sun City, Arizona, and an affiliate member of Broadway Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, Illinois. She served as President of the PTA at Edison School in Rock Island, Illinois. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, of Chapter J.I. of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and of Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club.

Survivors include her husband, Dean; her two sons and their spouses, William and Margaret of Columbia, Virginia and John and Karen of Madison, Wisconsin; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, William G. Harvey, and by a grandson who died at birth.

A memorial service will be held at Royal Oaks retirement community on January 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the P.E.O. Scholar Awards Fund or to your . Words of condolence may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
