Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Schwarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine M. Schwarz


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine M. Schwarz Obituary

Maxine M. Schwarz

May 21, 1931-January 14, 2019

DEWITT, IA-Maxine M. Schwarz, 87, a resident of Long Grove died Monday, January 14, 2019 at DeWitt West Wing Place. Honoring her wishes, private graveside services will be in Fairview Cemetery, Long Grove and there will be no other services. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Maxine May Jeanette Schinckel was born May 21, 1931, a daughter of John and Anna (Grabe) Schinckel, Sr. She was united in marriage to Donald Schwarz March 31, 1955. He preceded her in death July 3, 2011. She and Don farmed in Long Grove for many years.

Memorials may be made to DeWitt West Wing Place or Genesis VNA.

Survivors include her children; daughters, Sandy Loos, St. Charles, Iowa; Gene (Kathy) Schwarz, and Sharon Schwarz, all of Long Grove; grandchildren; James (Jen) Loos, Jessica (Tim) Noall, Jenny (Eric) Kilburg, Sarah Schwarz, Michael (Ashley) Schwarz; great-grandchildren; Kaylee, Jayden, Emma, Izobel, Lexi, Henry, Savannah and Eleanor; siblings; Arlene Schiele, Paul H. Schinckel. and Jack (Jean) Schinckel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; daughter, Bonnie Schwarz; son, Dennis Schwarz, son-in-law, Mike Loos and siblings; Hazel DeWulf, Fran Wampfler, Verna Marten and John Schinckel, Jr.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries