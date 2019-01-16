Maxine M. Schwarz

May 21, 1931-January 14, 2019

DEWITT, IA-Maxine M. Schwarz, 87, a resident of Long Grove died Monday, January 14, 2019 at DeWitt West Wing Place. Honoring her wishes, private graveside services will be in Fairview Cemetery, Long Grove and there will be no other services. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Maxine May Jeanette Schinckel was born May 21, 1931, a daughter of John and Anna (Grabe) Schinckel, Sr. She was united in marriage to Donald Schwarz March 31, 1955. He preceded her in death July 3, 2011. She and Don farmed in Long Grove for many years.

Memorials may be made to DeWitt West Wing Place or Genesis VNA.

Survivors include her children; daughters, Sandy Loos, St. Charles, Iowa; Gene (Kathy) Schwarz, and Sharon Schwarz, all of Long Grove; grandchildren; James (Jen) Loos, Jessica (Tim) Noall, Jenny (Eric) Kilburg, Sarah Schwarz, Michael (Ashley) Schwarz; great-grandchildren; Kaylee, Jayden, Emma, Izobel, Lexi, Henry, Savannah and Eleanor; siblings; Arlene Schiele, Paul H. Schinckel. and Jack (Jean) Schinckel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; daughter, Bonnie Schwarz; son, Dennis Schwarz, son-in-law, Mike Loos and siblings; Hazel DeWulf, Fran Wampfler, Verna Marten and John Schinckel, Jr.

