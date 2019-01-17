Angelita R. Mangler

January 12, 2019

BUFFALO-Graveside Services for Angelita R. Mangler, 49, a resident of Buffalo, Iowa, will be 11:00am Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Mausoleum at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service at the cemetery. Angelita passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019 at ManorCare, 815 E. Locust Street, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport served her family.

She is survived by her children: Courtney (Douglas) Pauley, Jr., Buffalo, Kyle Hicks, Wyoming, and Casey Burgland, Bettendorf.

View Angelita's full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .