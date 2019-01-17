Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Davenport, IA
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum at Fairmount Cemetery
Davenport, IA
January 12, 2019

BUFFALO-Graveside Services for Angelita R. Mangler, 49, a resident of Buffalo, Iowa, will be 11:00am Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Mausoleum at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service at the cemetery. Angelita passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019 at ManorCare, 815 E. Locust Street, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport served her family.

She is survived by her children: Courtney (Douglas) Pauley, Jr., Buffalo, Kyle Hicks, Wyoming, and Casey Burgland, Bettendorf.

View Angelita's full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
