Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home
900 South Sixth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1725 S. Walnut
Springfield, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1725 S. Walnut
Springfield, IL
Mary Elizabeth "Libb" Hartung


1926 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth "Libb" Hartung Obituary

Mary Elizabeth "Libb" Hartung

June 21, 1926-January 14, 2019

SPRINGFIELD-Mary Elizabeth "Libb" Hartung of Springfield passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

Libb was born June 21, 1926 in Springfield, the daughter of Harry J. and Mary Ryan Burtle. She married Robert Edward Kaiser, who preceded her in death in April 1968. She later married Peter Henry Hartung, who preceded her in death in 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James R. and Robert J. Burtle; one sister Eleanor Frank; and a stepson, Mark Hartung.

Libb is survived by three stepdaughters: Suzanne Hartung of Davenport, IA, Judith (Charles) Hance of Beardstown, and Pamela (Robert) Gunderson of Redmond, WA; one stepson, Ronald (Ruth) Hartung of Tallahassee, FL; one sister: Eileen (Bernard Gottner) Burtle of Des Moines, IA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut in Springfield.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Jeff Grant celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Children's Hospital, 800 E Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769, or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Hartung's body was donated to science.

The family of Mary Elizabeth "Libb" Hartung is being served by Kirlin-Egan and Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St. Springfield.

Please visit the online obituary at www.butlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
