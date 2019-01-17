Charley F. Arnold Sr.

March 15, 1928-January 14, 2019

MOLINE-Charley F. Arnold, Sr., 90, of Moline, passed away Monday January 14, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Friday, January 18, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4 -7 services will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to Christ the King Church, Moline or Alleman High School.

Charley was born March 15, 1928 in Macomb, IL, one of nine children born to Joseph and Ruth (Pierce) Arnold. He married Norma Foster on June 2, 1947 in Macomb, IL.

Charley was an entrepreneur, establishing Auto Acres and CharNor, retiring in 1985.

Charley was a member of Christ the King Church, Moline and was very active in Sacred Heart Dad's Club, Alleman Booster Club, Knights of Columbus and Fr. Betson's Council. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida. Charley was admired and loved by all and he will be missed terribly.

Survivors include his wife, Norma; sons, Charley (Mary) Arnold, Jr., Rock Island, Dave (Trish) Arnold, Moline and Tom (Diane) Arnold, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Rebecca Arnold, Amy (Jim) Marturano, Brian (Brin) Arnold, John (Lisa) Arnold-Powell, Matt (Wendy) Arnold, Julie (Tony) Knaak, Ryan (Kristen) Arnold and Kendall Arnold; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Rita Richbark and Patricia Arnold both of Macomb and brothers, Maurice Arnold of Moline and Francis Arnold, Tampa, Florida. He was preceeded in death by his grandson, Shawn Arnold, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

