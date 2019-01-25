Neil Earl (Friberg) Tunnicliff Septmeber 15, 1988-January 15, 2019 IOWA CITY-Neil Earl (Friberg) Tunnicliff, 30, passed away Tuesday, January 15th after a yearlong struggle with cancer. A Requiem Eucharist funeral service will be celebrated at 1 PM, Saturday, January 26th at Trinity Episcopal Church, Iowa City, with The Rev. Lauren Lyon officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 25th from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Regina Foundation, 2140 Rochester Avenue, Iowa City 52245. Neil was born in Rock Island, IL to Myron and Lea Anne (Stai) Friberg. He grew up and attended school in Rock Island. While in grade school Neil became involved with the Boy Scouts, and ultimately earned his Eagle badge shortly before his 18th birthday. He met his wife, Anna, at the Genesius Guild Classical Theatre in Rock Island in 2006. They married in 2014. Neil had many passions, especially theater and the arts. He loved to sing and performed in high school, in community theaters, and in the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church, Iowa City. Neil spent several happy summers performing in Shakespearean and ancient Greek plays at the Genesius Guild. He was proud of the roles he played there and considered the theater a home away from home. Neil dreamed of becoming an English teacher and had a startlingly good memory of every work of literature he read. He graduated from Augustana College in 2011 with a BA in English and from Western Illinois University in 2014 with a BA in English education. He taught English and speech at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline, IL, and then at Regina Catholic Education Center, Iowa City. Throughout his life, Neil was known for his compassion, strength of character, and being ever-ready to give big hugs to anyone who needed one. Even during his illness, Neil maintained his positive attitude, enjoying the company of his friends, checking up on his students, and hoping for the future. Neil is survived by his wife, Anna Tunnicliff of Iowa City; his parents, Myron and Lea Anne Friberg of Platteville, WI; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Barbara Friberg, and their children Thomas, Elizabeth, and Emily Friberg of Dubuque; grandparents, Eugene and Mary Ann Stai of Bemidji, MN; in-laws, Scott and Melita Tunnicliff and Philip Tunnicliff of Bettendorf; two aunts; three uncles; numerous cousins, and many dear friends. Neil was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erling and Stella Friberg; aunt, Laura Friberg Flores and uncle, Kevin Stai. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com