Edwin Stuhr April 19, 1937-January 16, 2019 LETTS-Edwin Stuhr, 81, of Letts, passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at his home in Letts. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction. Burial will be in the Letts Cemetery. Following committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Letts Community Center. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Letts Library in memory of Ed. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. John Edwin Stuhr was born on April 19, 1937, in Yorkshire, Iowa, the son of Joseph Edwin and Bessie B. (Ellis) Stuhr. He was a graduate of Letts High School and the University of Iowa. Ed served in the United States Army from 1956 – 1959 during the Korean War. Ed attained the rank of Captain and served overseas in Germany and Lebanon. Ed was united in marriage to Jacqueline A. Boulton, who passed on March 19, 1992. On February 22, 1997, he married Katherine M. Courtney at the home in Letts. Ed was a farmer and chemist at the University of Iowa. He was a member of the Letts Lions Club, Wilton Kiwanians, the Angus Association and was very active in 4H, FFA and the Louisa County Fair. Ed loved working at his wood factory, Stuhr Enterprise in Wilton and making wood projects with his grandchildren. Ed will be dearly missed by his wife, Katherine of Letts; children, Mitch (Dawn) Stuhr of Wilton, Lori (John) Bashore of Letts and Scott Stuhr of Seattle, Washington; step-children, Leslie Thurston of Ellijay, Georgia and R. Duane Fuller of Davenport; grandchildren, Caleb Bashore and fiancé, Kelsey Abolt, Megan (Josh) Keltner and Stephanie (Kenneth) Gilkerson; step-grandchildren, Courtney Salek and Chris (Mary) Doris'; great grandchildren, Grace Keltner, Brantly Keltner, and Sydney Gilkerson and step-great grandchildren, Ellene Doris, Eve Doris, Ethan Doris, Erica Doris, Liam Davis, Carolyn Davis and Sabastian Davis. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jacqueline.