Aaron S. Mepham

December 13, 1978-January 10, 2019

ALPHARETTA, GA-Aaron S. Mepham, 40, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Donahue, IA, peacefully passed away, Thursday, January 10th, 2019 surrounded by family. As a member of the Clarksville Jaycees, Aaron worked on many community projects and helped to create lasting traditions such as the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. Aaron was a loving son, husband, brother and friend, but his favorite title was Daddy. He never missed a chance to spend time with his children. We will always remember his fun-loving attitude, big smile, warm hugs, and love of the Iowa Hawkeyes. There was never a dull moment when Aaron was around.

Aaron is survived by his wife Tara, daughters Mileena and Katy, parents Joyce and Charles, brothers Chad (Cindy) and Blain, and loving nieces and nephews. Aaron was preceded in death by his brother, Ian Mepham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church located at 2425 Kirkwood Rd, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Emory Healthcare to continue their fight against cancer. Memorial donations may be sent to Office of Gift Records, Emory Healthcare at 1762 Clifton Road, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322-4001.