Michelle R. (Vogt) Diehm June 21, 1968-January 15, 2019 PAPILLION, NE-Michelle R. (Vogt) Diehm, 50, of Papillion, NE, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Michelle will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Omaha. Her family will greet family and friends Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St. LaVista. Memorials may be made to the family. Michelle Renee Vogt was born June 21, 1968 in Davenport, IA a daughter of Lawrence and Theresa (Owens) Vogt. She graduated from Assumption High School, Davenport in 1986 and Scott Community College in 1988. She married Andrew "Andy" Diehm on May 29, 1999 at Olde St. Ann's Church in Long Grove, IA. Although not a big risk taker (except maybe in Las Vegas), Michelle surprised her entire family by moving to Omaha 30 years ago. She acquired her first job out of college at INFO Group where she was currently employed today in Accounts receivables. Michelle's greatest blessing was her only daughter Rachel which became her "why" and will to live. She loved to travel and just 7 months ago, she was able to show her daughter one of her favorite places with a family trip to Hawaii. Michelle was a fierce competitor - much like her father - a catcher for the Assumption Dad's Club Softball team, 1st Chair flutist and a current women's league bowler. Her passions included scrapbooking her daughter's endeavors, watching her husband drag race and nephews play sport. Michelle enjoyed her "boisterous" Saturday morning WW group, camping, country music, a good craft fair and was a collector of precious moments. She was a loyal fan and loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Nebraska football and volleyball and Nascar races. Christmas was a special time of the year for Michelle. She would drag her family out for Black Friday shopping, which became a beloved tradition with Starbucks in hand. Her Christmas decorations went up right after Halloween and she would countdown the days on Facebook until she could watch all the Hallmark Channel movies. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence L. Vogt. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; Andy, daughter; Rachel both of Papillion, mother; Theresa (Owens) Vogt, Davenport, IA, sister; Wendy Peterson (Brian), nephews; Grant and Charlie Peterson, all of Eldridge, IA, in-laws; Ed and Julie Diehm, Bellevue, NE, sister-in-law Jami (Luke) Schnittker, Lincoln, NE, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Michelle's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Huyck and his entire team at the Nebraska Cancer Specialists for their expertise, loving care, humor, and support throughout her journey. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Michelle's obituary www.BethanyFuneralHome.com