Lisa R. Miller

January 30, 1959-January 12, 2019

MILAN-Lisa R Miller, 59, of Milan, IL passed away on Saturday, January 12th, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Davenport, IA after a fight with colon cancer. Per the Lisa's wishes, her body was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at Duck Creek Lodge on Sunday, January 27th at 1:00-3:00PM.

Lisa was born in California on January 30, 1959, a daughter of Duayne and Shirley Miller of Muscatine, IA. Lisa worked as an office assistant for Carpetland USA in Davenport, IA for the past 23 years.

Lisa's joy in life was camping in her various campers and attending vintage RV shows. She spent the last year of her life exploring the South in her fifth-wheel. Lisa special talent was creating scrapbooks of her family and her adventures. She also enjoyed to crochet, knit and sew.

Those left to cherish her memory include her life partner Tony Hill of Milan, IL; mother Shirley Miller of Muscatine, IA; daughters Molly Graham of Muscatine, IA and Stacey Barker of Byron, IL; grandchildren Megan Honts, Allie Graham, and Trevor Barker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duayne and her brother, Steve.