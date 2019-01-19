Delores J. Raushenberger

December 18, 1923-January 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Delores J. Raushenberger, 95, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the .

The former Delores Jeanne Dywiak was born December 18, 1923, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas J. and Della Marie (Hagermann) Dywiak. She married Jack Raushenberger on February 9, 1945, in Muscatine. He died February 14, 1996.

She taught in the Bettendorf School District for more than 40 years. She was the "favorite teacher" of hundreds of students whose lives she touched. She loved the Chicago Cubs and supporting her grandchildren in their activities.

Delores enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, and always had fresh chocolate chip cookies on hand. She was the heart of her family and taught them the importance of unconditional love.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Pamela Kay and Richard Hunter of Le Claire, Iowa, and Peggy Raushenberger of Davenport; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Dywiak of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Dywiak of Davenport; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Frances Greenwald.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.