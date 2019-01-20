Duayne E. Arnold November 30, 1927-January 17, 2019 DAVENPORT-Duayne Earl Arnold, 91 of Davenport, passed away peacefully Thursday January 17, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Monday January 21, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the 1st Tee program at Red Hawk Golf and Learning Center 6364 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Duayne was born November 30, 1927 in Winneshiek County, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Gladys (Cassel) Arnold. Duayne enlisted in the Navy during the later stages of WWII where he proudly served his country. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he married Marion L. Johnson on June 5, 1948. She preceded him in death in 2009. He became a highly skilled auto-collision technician working in two dealership body shops and managed an auto-body repair facility in Colorado Springs, CO. After a few years in Colorado, he and Marion returned to Davenport to assist with the care of theirs fathers. He managed the body shop at Handler Motors until he was asked to setup and teach, along with Kurt Haas, the auto collision repair program at Eastern Iowa Community College. In 1969, he and Marion opened and operated Arnold's Body Shop, Inc. retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and a member of the zoning board of adjustment in the City of Davenport. He enjoyed golf, playing cards, was an avid reader, he was a great conversationalist who was able to make friends easily and he never knew a stranger. If you spoke to him you became a friend. He enjoyed family reunions and gatherings of any size understanding that family is what life is about. Duayne was fanatical about the pristine condition of his house and yard. He was "sharp as a tack" to the end and truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his faithful vigil with his wife Marion when she was in the Kahl Home for ten years. Those left to honor his memory are his 2 sons John C. (Ginger Leigh(Geramanis)) Arnold, of Davenport, Thomas (Amelia Ender) Arnold, of North Hampton, MA, 6 Grandchildren Ruvi Ender Arnold, Joe (Sheila) Arnold, Katie Arnold, Annie (Miah) McMahon, Abbie Hart, Alex (Will) Brown, 10 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Jan Moeller of Davenport, Norma Engler of Eldridge, Sister-in-law Judy Arnold of Davenport, Brother Bob (Mary) Arnold, of Eldridge, Brother-in-law Ray (Verna) Johnson, a special cousin Janis Hauenstein, many nephews and nieces and extended family and Dawn Conrad-Curtiss and all of the Arnold Body Shop family. He will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 1 sister Carmen Thompson, 4 brothers: Dale, Arland, Darrell and Neil. Online condolences may be expressed to Duayne's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.