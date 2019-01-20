Patrick Gerard Engelmann

March 29, 1963-January 17, 2019

WEST DES MOINES, IA- Patrick Gerard Engelmann, 55, of West Des Moines, IA, passed away on January 17, 2019, in his home.

A visitation will be held from 3 – 5 pm on Sunday, January 20th, at Westover Funeral Home, a Vigil Service will follow. On Monday, January 21st, a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

Patrick was born in Davenport, IA, to Gerard and Shirley Engelmann on March 29, 1963. He graduated from Davenport West High School and earned his Bachelor's degree and MBA from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. He married Carol Patterson on October 31, 1998, in Davenport, IA, and they were blessed with two daughters, Taylor and Macy. Patrick's early career was in the banking industry, beginning at Davenport Bank and Trust, and was most recently employed by Goodwill Industries of Central Iowa. Patrick was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a lector.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Gerard Engelmann.

Patrick is survived by his daughters, Taylor and Macy; sisters, Mary (Kurt) Weiler and Lisa (Mark) Buster; brother, John (Susan) Engelmann; mother, Shirley Engelmann; ex-wife, Carol Engelmann; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Goodwill of Central Iowa, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The family of Patrick Engelmann wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the residents of Fairmeadows Village for their support and prayers. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.