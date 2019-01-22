Janet Beth Ales February 3, 1939-January 16, 2019 DAVENPORT-Janet Beth Ales, 79, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on January 16, 2019 at the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. She was born on February 3, 1939 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Paul Edgar and Lucy Fay Kline Yates. She started her major early schooling at Agassiz Elementary in Ottumwa, Iowa, but she moved back to Bloomfield with her family after the flood of 1947. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1957. After high school, she attended Northeast Missouri State and graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Her first teaching position was in Belton, Missouri where she taught for four years. She then earned her master's degree from Northeast Missouri State to qualify in elementary art education. She taught art for several years at the Perry and Buffalo Elementary Schools which are part of the Davenport, Iowa school system. She retired in 1984. On April 21, 1981 she married Gerald Ales at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They started their life in a home Ales owned on a beautiful street in Davenport. They lived there throughout their marriage except for one year because the home was damaged and destroyed by fire on May 13, 2013. The chose to put the home back to its original state and improved conditions rather than move permanently to a different home. Janet was active in local politics in the Davenport area for many years. She served as a precinct committee woman and volunteered in many capacities, at one time earning an award for her efforts. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She had a great love for cats and dogs, as well as birds. She chose pets that needed a home. In her younger days she was an active member of the First Christian Church in Davenport and taught Sunday School. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Ales of Davenport and a sister, Jane Yates of Bloomfield. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Ron DeVore officiating. Burial will be at the West Grove Cemetery in West Grove, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday with the family present to greet friends from noon until the time of the service. Memorials have been established to the Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa and the Humane Society of Scott County, Iowa.