Joyce K. "Jodie" Peel

August 5, 1956-January 15, 2019

DES MOINES, IA-Joyce Kay "Jodie" Holley Ringgenberg Carlson Peel passed away unexpectedly at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, during a routine procedure.

Jodie was born on August 5, 1956, in Boone, Iowa. She was the third of Ray and Ruth Holley's four children.

Jodie enjoyed A.B.A.T.E., crafting, home improvements, and get togethers with friends and family.

She had three sons, Jeremy Ringgenberg, Jacob "Jake" Ringgenberg, and Torrance "Tory" MacDonald, who made her proud every day, and blessed her with five grandchildren: Amber and Philip Ringgenberg (Jeremy), Chanya and Calvin Ringgenberg (Jake), and Abigail "Abby" MacDonald (Tory).

Jodie is survived by her husband, Clif Peel, her oldest and youngest sons, her grandchildren, her two brothers, Larry (TX), and Richard (OK) Holley, two nephews and three nieces.

She was preceded by her parents, her Aunt Mira Nichols and husband Hugh, her sister Arleta "Sam" Reagan, and was devastated by the loss of her middle son, Jake.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. The family will greet friends following the service till 1:00 P.M. Cremation will follow.