Catherine "Cathy" A. Julson

June 14, 1958-January 17, 2019

MILAN-Catherine "Cathy" A. Julson, 60, of Milan, IL, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 after a courageous 14 month battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 21, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Burial will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.

Cathy was born June 14, 1958 in Denver, CO, the daughter of Donald and Marilou (Gippert) Urquhart. She married Robert "Bob" Julson on September 12, 1992 at the Dubuque Botanical Gardens Arboretum. She was employed with Ross Medical Supply in Moline, IL.

Cathy was an excellent bowler, was a member of the Dubuque 600 Bowling Club, attended nationals, and traveled all over the US. Through the bowling club, she made many close friendships that last even today. She loved going to the beach and watching old movies.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Bob, of Milan, IL; two children, Christina (Chris) Winner and Robert Julson Jr.; her grandchildren, Hunter, Haley, Bentley, Griffin, and Baleigh; her father, Donald Urquhart; her siblings, Donald (Debbie Peurdun) Urquhart, Karen Grayson, and Benjamin (Hermie) Urquhart; her sister in law Kim Julson, her brother in law Glen (Noreen Dole) Julson; her nieces Elizabeth (Jordan) Sexton and Anna (Matt Conley) Urquhart; her great nephew Waylon Sexton; and her "Dubuque Sister" Debra Di Vall.

She was preceded in death by her mother Marilou Urquhart; her parents in law Gerry Clancey and William Julson; and two brothers in law Kenny Grayson and Alan Julson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their excellent care, especially Kara, Cherish, Tammy, and Victoria.

