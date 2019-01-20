Ronald Erps

January 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ron passwed away on January 4th, 2019. He is survived by Janet Farus Erps, wife of 58 years, and four children, Mr. and Mrs. Michele Sohi, Daniel, David, Mr. and Mrs. Jenna Loparco, eight grandchildren Jessica, Zachary, Sima, Karly, Andrew, Bailey, Brooklynn, Jake, and brother Richard.

Ronald Harlan Erps was born in 1940 in Davenport, Iowa. Ron retired as Vice President of Operations for Ralston Purina after 30 years. A private family gathering was held in celebration of Ron's life. In Lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Handicapped Development Center or a .