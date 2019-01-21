William Joseph Fischer Jr. February 25, 1947-January 17, 2019 BETTENDORF-William Joseph Fischer, Jr., 71, of Bettendorf, IA died unexpectedly at home on January 17, 2019. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. There will be additional visitation at church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Police Chaplains Fund or Assumption High School in Davenport. William Joseph Fischer, Jr. was born February 25, 1947 in Davenport, IA to William Joseph Sr. and Margaret Mary (Volz) Fischer. He grew up in Davenport and attended St. Alphonsus grade school and Assumption High School, graduating in 1965. He went on to obtain his associate's degree from Marycrest College, and served in the United States Air Force. He married Sally (Kloppenborg) Fischer on April 16, 1983 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport. He worked for 27 years at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric, and later at First Midwest Bank. He was a member of the Scott County Sheriff's Posse and Reserves, as well as Knights of Columbus and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sally, Bettendorf; son William Fischer III, M.D. and daughter-in-law Crista, Brookfield, WI, and daughter and son-in-law Andrea and Kevin Guck, Muscatine; Brother-in-law Michael Gimbel II M.D., Bettendorf; Sally's brothers and sisters, Patricia (Dave) Jestel, Davenport, Tim (Betty) Kloppenborg, Cincinnati, Ohio, Dan (Karen) Kloppenborg, Davenport, Janet (Bob) Hagan, Olathe, Kansas, and Brenda (Art) Nunes, Bellevue, Washington, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Mary Anne Gimbel and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathryn and John Kloppenborg. May they rest in peace. The Fischer family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Gimbel II, Dr. Michael Giudici, Dr. Mary Campbell, Dr. Nidal Harb, and the nurses at the CVM infusion clinic. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com