Shawn M. Kelly

December 31, 1967-November 24, 2018

AURORA, CO-Shawn M. Kelly, 50, of Aurora, Colorado and formerly of Eldridge, passed away at his home in Colorado on Wednesday, November 24, 2018.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be in Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the family.

Shawn was born December 31, 1967 in Davenport, the son of Dennis D. & Candice M. (Hronik) Kelly. He was a 1986 graduate of North Scott High School. He had most recently been employed as a waiter in Colorado and had previously lived in Arizona for a number of years. He was an avid Arizona Diamondbacks fan, yet he also stayed loyal to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Shawn will be remembered as being big-hearted with a keen sense of humor. He loved his family and friends with all his heart.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Candice Tennison of Moline and Dennis Kelly (Sharon Noel) of Eldridge; his step-daughters, Robin Helton of Arizona and Erin Espinoza of California; his brothers, Daniel (Mary) Kelly of Cedar Falls and Brendon (Dawn) Kelly of Aurora; his step-sister, Melissa Hagwood of Eldridge; his step-brother, Tony Woods of Milan; his niece, Sydney; and his nephews, Cameron and Wyatt.

Shawn was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kathryn Kelly; and his grandparents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Shawn's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.