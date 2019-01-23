William 'Bill' Hamilton

October 30, 1942-January 19, 2019

William L. "Bill" Hamilton, 76, of LeClaire, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. Burial is in Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the Riverbend Food Bank or to Café on Vine.

Bill was born October 30, 1942 in Modena, Missouri, the son of William & Shirley (Bain) Hamilton. He was a graduate of Bettendorf High School and was united in marriage to Betty L. LaFayette on January 26, 1963 in Bettendorf.

Bill retired in 2002 from Alcoa where he had been employed for forty years. An avid fisherman, he fished all over the country and in Canada. He and Betty also traveled extensively, visiting Europe and Las Vegas many times. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Betty; daughter, Stacey Hamilton of Bettendorf; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill & Elizabeth Hamilton Kansas City, Missouri and Brad & Leslie Hamilton of Davenport; grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Elisa, Ashlei, Jerzey, Grace and Joon; sisters, Roberta Jarvis of Columbus, Mississippi, Becky (John) Creek of Lebanon, Tennessee and Norma (Bo) Wooten of Columbus; many nieces and nephews; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barb & Steve Menke, Doug and Cathy LaFayette, Cindy Harrison and Randy & Vicki LaFayette.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com