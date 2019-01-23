Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Street Baptist Church
Tipton, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rich" Stout

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Rich" Stout Obituary

Richard 'Rich' Stout Sr.

January 20, 2019

TIPTON - Richard (Rich) Lyle Stout, Sr., 78, of Tipton, entered eternity on Sunday, January 20, 2019 in his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:30 am, Cedar Street Baptist Church, Tipton. Burial will be held in the South Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his memory.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries