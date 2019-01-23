|
|
Richard 'Rich' Stout Sr.
January 20, 2019
TIPTON - Richard (Rich) Lyle Stout, Sr., 78, of Tipton, entered eternity on Sunday, January 20, 2019 in his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:30 am, Cedar Street Baptist Church, Tipton. Burial will be held in the South Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his memory.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2019