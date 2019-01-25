Robert Haack September 16, 1926-January 19, 2019 DAVENPORT – Robert James Haack, 92, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, January 19, at Genesis-East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 25, at Zion Lutheran Church, 8th and Marquette Streets, in Davenport. The family will greet friends at the church beginning at noon and up until the time of the service. Robert Haack was born in Grundy County, Iowa on September 16, 1926, the son of Burdette and Thelma Hersey Haack. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1944. Following graduation, Bob was drafted into the army in December 1944. He received his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas and attended the Infantry Officers School, becoming a lieutenant while still 18 years of age. He served in Korea after the war ended until he was separated in 1947. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean War in 1950, serving in the Far East until being released in 1952. Bob attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1951 with majors in history in political science. Later, he attended law school at the University of Iowa, receiving his Juris Doctorate degree in 1955. Bob practiced law with Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company in Davenport for 31 years, retiring in 1986. He served the community as an Institutional Representative for the Boy Scouts. He was active in the Republican Party, serving as precinct committeeman and ward captain. He participated actively and served as a director of the Gas and Electric Company Credit Union. He served on the board of the Scott County Handicapped Development Center for 25 years. Bob was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for over 60 years and served in several capacities at Zion, including on the church council and as president of the council. Bob was active in sports, enjoying especially golf and fishing. For over 50 years the family vacationed at lakes in Minnesota. Bob met his wife-to-be when they were students at Cornell College. He and Jeanne Hayes were married on November 12, 1950 and raised a family of four boys: Joel K. Haack (Linda) of Cedar Falls IA; James A. Haack (JoAnn) of Iowa City IA; Jon R. Haack of Elkader IA: and Jeffrey S. Haack of Davenport. Up until the day before his passing, Bob lived in the family home that he designed and had built in 1966. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne in 2003, his son James in 2016, a sister Hilda, and a brother Eugene. Bob is survived by his three sons Joel, Jon and Jeff, his daughter-in-law JoAnn, granddaughter Jennifer (Kevin) Olson, two great-granddaughters Annika and Mia Olson, sister Berdyne Escher, brother Donald (Bonnie) Haack, and his caregiver during a lot of the past year Felicia Jones. Bob was a caring and compassionate individual who spent much of his retirement as a caregiver for family members. Through his acts of generosity, he enjoyed "making a difference" in the lives of many people. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to the Handicapped Development Center, Zion Lutheran Church, or a . Online condolences through Runge Mortuary (dignitymemorial.com).