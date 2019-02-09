Timothy L. Denham

July 29, 1961-January 16, 2019

BUFFALO PRAIRIE-Timothy 'Tim' Lee Denham, 57, of Buffalo Prairie, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Lynn Center, IL. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on February 9th from 2 to 6 pm at the Buffalo Prairie Masonic Lodge #679 (18610 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie, IL).

Tim was born on July 29, 1961, to William Dean Denham and Phyllis Irene (Tackenburg) Denham in Muscatine, IA. Tim graduated from Rockridge High School in 1979. He married Deborah Sue (England) on August 27, 1988, in Wilton, IA. Tim was a semi driver most of his adult life. Trucking was his passion. He also enjoyed his family gatherings. Tim was always willing to lend a helping hand. Especially when it involved yard work.

Tim is survived by his wife Deborah, daughter Danielle (Keith) Morgan, sisters Cathy Shouse (Larry Stokes), Deana (Dan) Davis, Julie (Craig) Wulf, Sandy Ritz, his brother Roger (Dale McDonnell), give grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. One member of the family with four legs, Jimmy Joe.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, two brothers-in-law Charlie Shouse and Mike Ritz, and his nephew, Shelby Ritz. Also, two members of the family with four legs, Mack AP Backster and Emily Joy.