Michael J. Boyle 1949-2019 BETTENDORF-Michael "Mike" J. Boyle, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away, Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Unity Point- Trinity with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:30am, with a visitation starting at 10:30am at Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Point Dr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Memorials in Mike's name may be made to Bettendorf Christian Church. Mike was born in 1949 to Robert and Rea (Phillips) Boyle in Bloomington, IL, he grew up in Mackinaw, IL. He graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1967 and received his Bachelor Degree from Western Illinois. He was a Product Consultants Manager at John Deere for 37 years, before retiring in 2016. Mike was united in marriage to Sharon Cook on October 12, 1974, she passed away in 2014. He was an active member at Bettendorf Christian Church and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Growing up on the family farm and working for the family construction company, sparked his love of tractors at a young age. Mike enjoyed gardening and traveling, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his four granddaughters. Those left to honor Mike's memory are his children Kelly (Richard) Markham and Scott (Kara) Boyle; granddaughters Riley & Peyton Markham and Lucy & Ruby Boyle; his siblings Sallie (Rick) Lotz and Patrick Boyle; his mother-in-law Geraldine Cook; his special friend Joy Sellers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon and his parents. Online condolences may be made to Mike's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com