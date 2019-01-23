Jane E. DeWalsche

1947-2019

ELDRIDGE-Jane E. DeWalsche, 72, of Eldridge, passed away, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Per Jane's wishes, there will be no service. Memorials in Jane's memory may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Jane was born in 1947, to Kenneth and Grace (Wyrick) McClung, in Fort Madison, Iowa. She got her Associates Degree from Scott County Community College, and was a secretary at Neil Armstrong School in Parkview, Iowa from 1985-2001. Jane was united in marriage to Tom on a warm May day down in Jamaica. After Jane's retirement, she filled her days helping out at local hospitals and at the Festival of Trees. She loved to spend time in the great outdoors, especially if it was with her grandson, Bryson.

Those left to honor Jane's memory are her husband, Tom; her daughter Celeste (Brad) VanHoutte; grandson Bryson; her sister Kay Weir; and her brother Pat McClung. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Jane's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com