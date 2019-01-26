Karen L. Voss August 17, 1944-January 21, 2019 BETTENDORF-Karen L. Voss, 74, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Bettendorf. Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2018 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak Street Bettendorf, IA. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be left to the King's Harvest Animal Shelter or Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Karen was born on August 17, 1944 in Omaha, NE to Jack and Louise (Jourdan) Brookhouser. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Fritz Voss on August 17, 1991 in Nashua, IA. Karen began her career at the Quad City Times newspaper as a classifieds clerk from 1971-1991. She worked at the Quad Cities Credit Bureau as a regional collections manager from 1991-2001. She was CEO and office manager for JR Custom Machine and Metal. Karen was past president, for 2 terms, of the ABWA in the later 70's, past president of AMS, council president, for 2 terms, at St. James Lutheran Church, and also a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing video poker and was an avid reader. She loved to visit hospitals and help other people. She had a very giving soul. What brought her the most joy in life was spending time with her family and playing cards with her close friends. Survivors include her husband, Fritz; sons, Adam Roethler (Richelle) and Rodney Roethler; seven grandchildren; uncle, Dan Bowers; and aunt, Kathy Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, three aunts, and four uncles.