Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery Mausoleum
Davenport, IA
View Map
January 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Graveside Services for Travis L. Lynch, 48, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00am Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery Mausoleum, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Travis passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Stephanie Medearis, Davenport; daughter, Annalisa Lynch, Davenport; mother, Janice Wood, Unionville, Missouri; sister, Heather Cordes, Guernsey, Iowa and brother, Paul Lynch, III, Moline.

The full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 23, 2019
