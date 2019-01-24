Elvie E. "Jamie" Phillips Jr.

June 3, 1953-January 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Elvie E. "Jamie" Phillips, Jr. 65, of Davenport, Iowa, died Monday, January 21, 2019, in his home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

He was born June 3, 1953, in Davenport, to Elvie and Mary (Curtis) Phillips. He married Cathleen Martin and they were later divorced. He married his long-time companion, Martha Murphy Peterschmidt on June 12, 2018. He was a self-employed painter.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Chad (Kory) Phillips and Jessica (Travis) Thornhill; step-children, Kristy (Levi) Eckhardt, Shannon (Michael) Olmos, and Craig (Tasha) Peterschmidt; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, his sister's Suzy, and Linda, Tami and their spouses, sisters-in-law Geri and Robin, and brothers in-law TJ and Glen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Emily Roxanne, and brother Monty.

There will be a Celebration of life held at a later date.

