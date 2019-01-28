Richard M. Cline

February 5, 1936-January 22, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Richard M. Cline, 82, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the home of his niece and caretaker, Tiffany Massey, in Moline. Funeral services are 11 AM Monday, January 28, 2019 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct Military Honors. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Memorials may be made to QC Paws, the or the Kidney Foundation.

Richard was born February 5, 1936 in Riverside, IA, the son of Earl and Mabel (Schull) Cline. He retired as an inspector from the former International Harvester. He also worked several years at Midwest Janitorial. Richard served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed spending time with his 4-legged friend and walking by the river.

Survivors include siblings, Alice Garcia, Silvis and Jerry Cline, Washington, IA and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Carol Shelangoski, Russel Cline, Raymond Cline, Kenneth Cline, Dale Cline and Walter Cline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com