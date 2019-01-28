Jane Marie Straw

January 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jane Marie Straw, 56, of Davenport, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her children, Jessica Straw, Harry Straw and Amanda Straw-Watson; six grandchildren; father, Charles Miller, Sr; four brothers, one sister, and two step-brothers.

Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.