Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Jane Marie Straw

Jane Marie Straw Obituary

Jane Marie Straw

January 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jane Marie Straw, 56, of Davenport, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her children, Jessica Straw, Harry Straw and Amanda Straw-Watson; six grandchildren; father, Charles Miller, Sr; four brothers, one sister, and two step-brothers.

Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 24, 2019
