Janell Marshall August 15, 1967-January 19, 2019 SPRINGFIELD, IL-Our soldier, our hero, our daughter, SFC, Janell Marshall, 51 of Springfield, IL passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019, joining her brother, grandparents and savior. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday, January 28, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, Sunday at the Runge Mortuary. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL Memorials may be made to HHV (Help Heal Veterans), and Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Janell was born at home August 15, 1967 in Davenport. She graduated from West High School in 1985. SFC Janell Marshall proudly served in the Army Reserve for twenty years before retiring. She was a supply and transportation specialist. She served in Germany, Desert Storm, Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan. She had also been to Russia, Holland, Paris, Bahamas, Czechoslovakia and the Twin Towers after 911. She received a Bronze Star and was "Soldier of the Year" The last sixteen years she was the membership and meetings coordinator for the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS). She was an active member of the Illinios Society of Association Executives and served as a member co-chair of the special events committee. Recently Janell served as a board member. In 2014 she received the ISDS Rising Star Award, demonstrating involvement and commitment to the association's management field. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Janell was definitely a people person. She was a great organizer, independent, energetic, intelligent, caring, sincere, thoughtful, generous with time and a sense of humor. She is missed, she is loved and she is cherished. Janell's family would like to thank all the angels on earth in Springfield and everywhere for your prayers and wonderful support with us on this journey. A luncheon of hospitality will be held at Runge Mortuary following the committal at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, IL. Survivors include her parents, Janet and Richard Henning, Sr., Bettendorf; Sandra and Lowell Tennyson, Blue Grass, IA; sister, Julie (Steve) Artiszewski, Savanna, IL; a special person in her life, Scott Miles, Springfield, and her two little furry kids, Sophia and Coco. She was preceded in death by her young brother, Scott (1972) and grandparents, Wilma and John Bruestle and Mildred Wendell.