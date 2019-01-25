Greyson D.R. Hill

December 16, 2018-January 18, 2019

MOLINE-Greyson D.R. Hill, infant son of Megan Saller and Howard Hill, passed away Friday January 18, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 – 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by services at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the mausoleum chapel of Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Greyson was born December 16, 2018 in Moline, IL.

Surviving are his mother, Megan, of Moline and father, Howard, of Des Moines; half-brothers, Jonathan and Christopher Hill; maternal great-grandfather, Ray Youngblood, Moline; maternal grandparents, Cathy Youngblood-Maze, and her husband Mark, Maquoketa, and Neal Saller, Florida; paternal grandparents, Richard and Cheryl Hill, Powder Springs, Ga.; and several aunts, uncles, and additional family.

Greyson was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Esther Youngblood and Virginia and Richard Saller.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com