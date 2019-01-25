Joyce E. Chard

January 22, 2019

SHERRARD-Joyce E. Chard, 79, of Sherrard, Ill., passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4thAve., Milan, Ill. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery, Sherrard, Ill.. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sherrard Fire Dept. or Sherrard Library.

