Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
201 E. 4thAve.
Milan, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
201 E. 4thAve.
Milan, IL
View Map
Joyce E. Chard

January 22, 2019

SHERRARD-Joyce E. Chard, 79, of Sherrard, Ill., passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4thAve., Milan, Ill. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery, Sherrard, Ill.. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sherrard Fire Dept. or Sherrard Library.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 24, 2019
