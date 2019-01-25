Aaron Lindell

October 11, 1989-January 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Aaron Lindell, 29, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his son's education. In honor of Aaron, the family asks that those attending please dress in casual Iowa Hawkeye's and Chicago Bears attire. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Aaron was born a son of Timothy and Pamela (Miller) Lindell on October 11, 1989 in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Olivia Walsh on July 12, 2014 in Davenport.

Aaron was an adoring father. He was "Superman" to his son, Alec, and Alec was "Super Alec" to his dad. He enjoyed wood-working and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears fan. He was recently taking guitar lessons to teach his son how to play the guitar he got for him.

Those cherishing his memory include his wife, Olivia; son, Alec, parents, Timothy and Pamela; brother, Jacob (Sherry) Lindell; nephew, Colton Lindell; niece, Sadie Lindell; maternal grandparents, Art and Melinda Miller; paternal grandparents, Tudy (Don) Jordan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.