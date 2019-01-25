Candice D. Schwan

Febuary 10, 1951-January 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Candice D. Schwan, 67, of Davenport, IA passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 unexpectedly at her home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Monday, January 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Kings Harvest No Kill Shelter. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Candy was born Febuary 10, 1951 in Davenport, IA to Bernhart and Shirley (Gamber) Ketelson. She was united in marriage to Bob Schwan on October 10, 1970.

Candy enjoyed Bible Class at church, caring for pets and loved animals. But above all she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Those left cherishing her memory include her loving husband of forty-eight years, Bob; son, Robert (Myonggu) Schwan, Jr.; daughters, Jenny (Scott) Labath and Gretchen (John) Tecklenburg; mother, Shirley Schneider and grandchildren: Robert III, Paula, Emily, Troy, Sammy, Gabby, Spencer, Justin and Helen.