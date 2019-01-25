Edward W. 'Eddie' Spengler Jr.

May 13, 1933-January 23, 2019

NEW LIBERTY-Edward Wallace 'Eddie' Spengler Jr. , 85, of New Liberty, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his home.

Edward was born in Northwest Iowa, on May 13, 1933, the son of Edward Wallace Sr. and Elsie (Moses) Spengler

Edward graduated from Bennett High School in 1951.

He married Marion Wriedt on January 21, 1951 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2011.

He was a Master Machinist for the Rock Island Arsenal and Head of Island Maintenance, retiring in 1985.

Edward was a member of Peace Church of Christ United in Bennett and Deer Valley Collectors. He served as a town councilman and Volunteer Fireman and head of sewer and water maintenance as well as oversaw the installation of the sewer system in New Liberty.

He enjoyed playing softball and hunting, above all his passions were fishing, antique tractors and his family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM with services to follow at 2 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Private family interment will take place at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Edward is survived and lovingly remembered by his sons: Lon (Pam) and Randy (Donna) Spengler of New Liberty, 5 grandchildren: Kelli Spengler, Kristin (Jason) Dyer, Kaylon (Danielle) Spengler, Casey (Nicole) Spengler and Rylan Spengler and his great grandchildren: Jensen, Savannah, Scarlett, Jameson, Bryar and Kenade and his sister Dorothy Collier of Walcott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter Julie Brumbaugh, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Peace Church of Christ United or New Liberty Vol Fire Department.

www.bentleyfuneralhome.com