Carol S. Badtke

March 6, 1949-January 15, 2019

THE VILLAGES, FL-Carol Suzanne Badtke, 69, passed away January 15, 2019 in The Villages, FL. She was a kind, caring, positive person who loved God and her family. Her smile was contagious and brightened every room she entered.

Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years Lawrence Badtke, daughter Holly (Jason) Kruse, three grandchildren Nicolas Wacker, Victoria Wacker and Marianna Kruse, two sisters Monica (Garry) Harvey and Sandra (Charles) Abrisch , one brother Richard (Kelly) Schlegel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held February 9th at 11am at Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave N, Clinton, IA.