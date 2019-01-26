Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 N Main St
Davenport, IA
L. Eileen Atchison


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
L. Eileen Atchison Obituary

L. Eileen Atchison

January 10, 1927-January 23, 2019

DOWNERS GROVE-L. Eileen Atchison, 92, of Downers Grove, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Silver Cross Nursing Pavilion at Friendship Manor in Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N Main St, Davenport, IA. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's for the McAnthony Meal Window.

Eileen was born January 10, 1927 in Centerville, Iowa, a daughter of Clyde and Lily Mae (Orange) McDonald. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University, two master degrees in education and teaching of deaf and hard of hearing children from University of Maryland and Chicago Teachers College respectively. Eileen taught primary deaf students in Chicago Public Schools for almost four decades until retirement. She married James L. Atchison on June 22, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away February 7, 2000. Eileen was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and she lived at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf for almost a decade where she enjoyed reading outdoors on her patio and playing bingo with her friends.

Left to cherish her memory are: her children; Christopher (Jo) Atchison, Iowa City; Timothy (Eunju Choi) Atchison, Plainfield; Suzanne (James) Eagle, Rock Island and James Atchison, San Luis Obispo; grandchildren, Stacy (Scott) Reed, Michael Atchison, David Atchison, Joseph (Melissa) Eagle, and Julie (Brandon) Malecek; and great-grandchildren, Annie, Lucy, Isaac, Isabel and Lorelei.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Josephine Simmons, brother, George McDonald, and a grandson, Charlie Eagle.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 26, 2019
