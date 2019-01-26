Todd S. Bailey

June 3, 1966-January 24, 2019

MOLINE-Todd S. Bailey, 52, Moline, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Visitation is 1-4 PM Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family to determine later.

Todd was born on June 3, 1966 in Moline, the son of Gaylon and Mavis (Moore) Bailey. He graduated from UTHS Class of 1985. Todd loved his job painting cars for Green Chevrolet, East Moline for the past 27 years. He married Lissa Stulir on June 23, 1989 in East Moline. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Lissa, children, Alyssa (Brian) Hoener, East Moline, and Brett Bailey (Brooke Dean), East Moline, grandchildren; Brody,Ansley and one on the way, brother, Jerry Dean Bailey (Cindy Swanson), East Moline, his children Steven (Teresa) Bailey, East Moline and Jerry Lee (Kat) Bailey, Moline, great niece, Teagan and brothers-in-law, Jeff Stulir (Wendy Grootheart), Milan and Scott (Kittie) Stulir, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and inlaws, Dick Stulir and ArlIne Stulir-Brown.

