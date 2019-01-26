Mary-Ruth Steffen

June 18, 1927-January 17, 2019

Mary-Ruth Steffen, 91, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 after a long bout with Alzheimer's. A private family funeral service will be held Monday January 28, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.

Mary-Ruth was born June 18, 1927, in Sampson County, North Carolina. The daughter of John and Nettie Hoffmann. She was a member of the Moline Police Department for 22 years retiring in 1981 as a Sargent in charge of the Juvenile office. Mary-Ruth married Phil Steffen in 1977, in San Diego. She was a life-time member of the German Heritage Center, and a former member of the P.E.O. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and extensive travel both here and abroad.

Mary-Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, John and Jimmy, 4 sisters Pauline, Hattie, Dorothy, and Annie May.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband Phil, daughter Gail Cawsey of Washington State, Step children, Mark, Kurt, and Marsha Steffen.

