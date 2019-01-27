Virginia-Nell Jane Cramer

August 30, 1937-January 13, 2019

RUTHER GLEN, VA-Virginia-Nell Jane Cramer, 81, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Keeping with her wishes, private family services were held at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church and she was laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Nell Jane Dempsey was born on August 30, 1937 in Davenport; she was the oldest of seven children born to John and Nellie (Burbridge) Dempsey. She attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport graduating in 1955. Following graduation, Mrs. Cramer worked as a secretary at the Bendix Corporation in Davenport. There she met the love of her life, Robert Cramer. The two were married on June 27, 1959 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. They welcomed four daughters into the world in the years that followed.

In 1979, Mrs. Cramer earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Scott Community College and then worked at St. Luke's Hospital (now Genesis East) as a registered nurse. She continued her studies earning a B.A. Degree in Special Studies from St. Ambrose College in 1988. She retired from nursing in 1993.

Mrs. Cramer was an accomplished bridge player. In retirement, she and Mr. Cramer frequently travelled the U.S, playing in bridge tournaments. She earned Silver Life Master status in 2002. Mrs. Cramer also enjoyed traveling and playing golf. She was a voracious reader; reading about 800 books in the last 12 years.

Survivors include her children: Lisa Nesbitt, Gurnee, IL, Julie Kolmos, Burlington, WA, and Susan Machado, Ruther Glen, VA; sons-in-law, Robert Nesbitt, Kurt Kolmos and Walter Machado; grandchildren, Kelly and Claire Nesbitt, Chris and Robert Kolmos, and Breanna and Angela Machado.

Her husband, Robert Cramer and her daughter, Michele DeMuth, preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to: Easterseals, www.easterseals.com, 141 W Jackson Blvd, Suite 1400A, Chicago, IL 60604 and Kids in Need of Defense, www.supportkind.org, 1201 L Street NW, Floor 2, Washington DC 20005.

