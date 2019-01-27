Sharon R. Scott

October 26, 1946-January 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Sharon R. Scott, 72, of Davenport will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Third Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Main Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at her home. Memorials may be made to her family.

Sharon Raye Venerable was born on October 26, 1946 in Central City, Kentucky the daughter of William and Gladys (Wimbley) Venerable.

She had worked as a teller at Davenport Bank, Norwest Bank and Wells Fargo retiring following 29 years of service.

Sharon loved spending time with family and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her children; Angela Scott, Davenport, Timothy Tutt, Des Moines and Kristen (Jamie)Townes, Oxford, Mississippi; three grandchildren; Anthony Willis, Iowa City, Alyssa Scott and Abbi Parrish, both of Davenport; her siblings; Linda (Felix) Thruston, Santa Monica, California, Michael Venerable, Paducah, Kentucky; sister-in-law Laura Moorman, Shelbyville, Kentucky; two people who were like her sisters, her cousin Dorothy Offutt, Lexington, Kentucky, and her best friend Linda Dothard, Rock Island; she is also survived by her ex-husband, Lilburn "Scotty" Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Marnel Moorman.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com