Albert E. Hobbs Sr. December 14, 1929-January 24, 2019 BETTENDORF-Albert E. Hobbs, Sr., 89, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 1:45 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to . Albert Edward Hobbs was born December 14, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Lawrence and Madeline (Kepper) Hobbs. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for four years before marrying Betty Delk on February 19, 1956, in Seneca, Illinois. He started working in high school for Montgomery Ward and was a manager of several locations until 1961, when he started at Klaus Radio, Inc. in Peoria. When they opened a new location in Eldridge, Iowa, they moved to the Quad Cities. He retired in 1993. Al was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf and served on the board of Happy Day School for the Handicapped for many years. He enjoyed hunting with his son, camping, reading, and was a fantastic swimmer. He also loved spending time with his family, especially vacationing and traveling. He remodeled all of their homes over the years and his son is able to use every tool there is because he watched. Al is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Betty; four children, Susan Edwards of Ireland, and Albert (Shari) Hobbs Jr., John Hobbs, and Joleen Hobbs, all of Bettendorf; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Hobbs of California. He was preceded in death by brothers, Dick and Larry Hobbs. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.