Edward M. Carstensen

June 21, 1951-January 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Edward M. Carstensen, 67, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have taken place and burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to a . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral assisted with arrangements.

Ed was born on June 21, 1951 in Davenport, a son of Joseph Edward and Kathleen Elizabeth (Janney) Carstensen. He graduated from Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and later attended and played football at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Eddie was a union steward for Linwood Mining and Minerals for over 42 years retiring in 2013.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #532 and St. Patrick's Society.

Ed enjoyed watching NASCAR and football and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Thailand, New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and had the opportunity to take his mother to Ireland.

Survivors include his siblings: Joanne Zirkel and Richard Carstensen; nephews, Jason (Becca) Zirkel and Brian (Stephanie) Zirkel; great-nephews, Tate and Kinnick Zirkel, all of Davenport; friend and caregiver, Brandon Tripp, and aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Harley Duffield.

Ed's family would like to thank Dr. Motto and Dr. Wong for all of the care they've given him.

