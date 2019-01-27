Patrick R. "Pat" DeVine

January 22, 1928-January 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick R. "Pat" DeVine, 91, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 N. Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport.

Patrick died Friday, January 25, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was surrounded by those he loved at the time of his death.

Patrick Raymond DeVine was born January 22, 1928 in Clinton, a son of Pierre and Kathleen C. (Burnett) DeVine. He was proud to have served in the US Army; and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was united in marriage to Marie Louise Lawlor May 16, 1953 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2004.

Pat was an equipment handler for ALCOA, retiring in 1993 after 37 years of service.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for over 65-years, Knights of Columbus, and the St. Patrick Society. He was honored to have served as the 2018 Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Pat loved his faith, family and friends. He especially cherished family gatherings, playing cards and his annual fishing trip to Canada with his son in law Mark and crew.

Memorials may be made to All Saint Catholic School, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), or Handicapped Development Center.

Those left to honor Pat's memory include his children: Patsy (Chris) Matthys, Davenport; Kathy (Kirk) Koster, Davenport; Carol (Doug) Aden, Bettendorf; and Sue (Mark) Frese, Davenport, Jenni (Dr. Garrett) Lam, Salt Lake City, Utah, Paul (Susan) DeVine, Boise, Idaho, Timothy DeVine, Gilbert, Arizona, Jim DeVine, Seattle, Washington, David (Teri) DeVine, Walcott and Jerry (Carrie) DeVine, Davenport; 27 loving grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marie, and siblings, Andy DeVine, Mary Spain, Barbara Trimble, Jerome DeVine, Kay Blanche, and James DeVine.

