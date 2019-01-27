Jeanne Gannon

October 23, 1943-January 23, 2019

WELTON, IA-Jeanne Gannon, 75, of Ankeny formerly of Welton died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston.

Jeanne Margaret Lenaghan was born October 23, 1943, to the late John and Corrine (Sieren) Lenaghan. She grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, and graduated from St. Rita School for the Deaf in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeanne married John Gannon December 26, 1966, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. They resided north of Welton where they farmed and raised their family. Jeanne and John retired in 2004 at which time they moved to Ankeny. John preceded Jeanne in death December 11, 2016.

She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Welton as well as St. Catherine of Siena in Des Moines. Jeanne enjoyed spending time socializing and in activities with the deaf community. She also enjoyed watching sports and was a loyal follower of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jeanne's greatest joy was her family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are children and their spouses, Bob and Dana Gannon, Delmar and Brenna and Brant Kahler, Johnston; grandchildren, Carson, Blaine and Addison Gannon, Gemma, Hazel and Jude Kahler; siblings, Peggy (Dick) Logsdon, Nauvoo, Illinois, Pat (Mary) Lenaghan, Joliet, Illinois, Mike Lenaghan, Faribault, Minnesota, Tim Lenaghan, Omaha, Nebraska, Mary Ellen (Larry) Egger, Franklin, Tennessee and Theresa (M.J.) Lenaghan, Verona, Wisconsin, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church with the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Mercy Hospice, Johnston.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.