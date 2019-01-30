Thomas Edward Shrader November 28, 1949-January 13, 2019 GILBERT, AZ-Thomas Edward Shrader, 69 years old, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father and first wife, Susan on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Tom was born on November 28, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa to James and Irene. In 1975, Tom moved to Phoenix, Arizona and began his career in commercial real estate. On March 6, 1980 Tom was saved by God's grace and mercy and began teaching Bible studies. In 1991, Tom launched Priority Living of Arizona and began East Valley Bible Church. For over two and a half decades, Tom pastored East Valley Bible Church which eventually grew into nine congregations throughout Arizona under the Redemption Church umbrella. Tom will be remembered most for his dynamic teaching ministry and his unparalleled ability to make serious doctrine accessible to ordinary people. He was honest, funny, and always able to bring truth into real life. Tom desired to reflect Jesus' love and mercy to everyone he met. He also LOVED Hawkeye football. Tom leaves behind his wife, Sandy; daughters, Sarah and Hayley; son-in-laws, Tyler and Tim; as well as his 8 grandchildren and countless friends. He will be greatly missed, yet we joyfully celebrate his new home with Jesus. Tom's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 10am (MST) at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 and will be live streamed at scottsdalebible.comive. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to Priority Living AZ, PO Box 1116, Mesa, AZ 85211 or Redemption Church, 1820 W. Elliot Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233. To share your Tom Shrader story, go to prioritylivingaz.org.