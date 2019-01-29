Duane Geronzin April 12, 1934-January 25, 2019 CLINTON - Duane A. Geronzin age 84 of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away Friday Jan. 25, 2019 at the Gardiner Home-Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ. Visitation will be held Friday Feb. 1st from 4 – 7 PM at the Pape Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Clinton. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be held 10:00 AM Monday Feb. 4th at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com Duane was born on April 12, 1934 in Sabula, IA, the son of Arnold and Catherine (Kohrt) Geronzin. He graduated from Lyons High School, Clinton in 1952. He served and was a veteran in the US Army. Duane worked at Western Electric Company for 31 years in the installation department as a communication technician. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Clinton AMVETS, Clinton American Legion, and N.R.A. Duane loved God, Country and family. He enjoyed nature, the Mississippi River and was a lover of classic cars, square dancing and a good puzzle. Duane is survived by his two daughters, Julie Carlson of Des Moines, IA and Mary (Dick) Hofacker of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Brooke (Garrett) Heet, Dane Schmidt, and Sydney Schmidt; four great grandchildren, Dominic, Jonathan, Samuel, and Addison; his sister, Janice (Frank) Espinosa of Clinton, IA; his brother, Arnie (Nancy) Geronzin of Branson, MO; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Emogene.