Donna Morris

August 11, 1935-January 27, 2019

LECLAIRE - Donna M. Morris, of LeClaire, 83, passed peacefully Sunday, January 27, surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday January 31, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home. Pastor Melody of LeClaire Presbyterian Church officiating the service. Visitation will be 5 to 7, Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials to Clarissa Cook Hospice House and the LeClaire Presbyterian Church.

Donna was born on August 11, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Iverson) Forari. She was a graduate of Davenport High School and married Ralph E. Morris on August 11, 1954.

Donna's life devotion was to her husband of nearly 65 years, her children and grand-children, camping and family vacations, card club and game nights, attending the after-school activities of her children and grand-children, and helping to raise the next generation of her family. She decorated and baked every holiday for the enjoyment of her family. She was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan. Donna was a gentle, generous soul who lived to give of herself and to make those around her feel welcome and special. Her infectious smile and the gleam in her eye filled a room with love.

Donna is survived by her husband, children Dave (Kathy), Fulton Il, Bryan, LeClaire, Ia, Shelly (Mark) Uhde, Albany, Il; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. sisters MJ Forari Simmons, Dee(Bob) Barstow, and brother Rick Forari.

She was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Teeters, and brother Ron Forari.

Donna's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and volunteers of the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. You truly are the children of God.

