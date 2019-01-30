Louise (Simmons) Bryant

May 31, 1928 – January 25, 2019

DAVENPORT- Louise (Simmons) Bryant was born May 31, 1928 in Memphis, TN. She enjoyed cooking and dancing, if the song hit her, "What you say now", "Somebody better come here, I "spect" are her most famous sayings that the family loved hearing.

Brad Vaughn (son-in-law), was dedicated and devoted to her. He put her needs above his own and honored her requests. She truly loved her son-in-law.

Cherishing her memories: Daughters, Patricia (James) Vaughn; Adrienne (John) Herndon; Granddaughter, Brittnie Vaughn.

She is preceded in death by: Her father, mother, husband, two sisters, and brother.